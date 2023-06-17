Welcome to this charming two-story home nestled in the desirable Poplar Woods subdivision. Main level features a thoughtfully designed floor plan, where you'll find the primary bedroom conveniently located for easy accessibility, Very large primary bedroom with ample closet space and a private en-suite bathroom. The kitchen is a true highlight, showcasing modern appliances and a dining area that is perfect for hosting family meals or/and entertaining guests. Also features engineered Hardwood floors throughout the main level, this home exudes elegance and warmth. Second level has 2 additional bedrooms with a large bonus room that can be converted to a 4th bedrooms offering plenty of space for family members or guests. Very relaxed level backyard with a cozy patio area ideal for cooking. With its modern updates, luxurious finishes, and versatile layout, this property presents an incredible opportunity to live in comfort and style
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $415,000
