4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $420,000

Please send your HIGHEST and BEST offer by 12:00pm (noon) Wednesday, October, 20, 2021! This is a GEM to be seen in an established neighborhood with lots of mature trees! Cul-de-sac street and community pool! BRAND new gas water heater has just been installed with a 6 year warranty. This home features a large covered back patio and private backyard and no neighbors behind you! This four bedroom, three full bathroom home has been well maintained. The first floor features hardwood floors, formal dining and a formal living room! Butler's pantry leads to the open concept kitchen and family room. Enjoy all the large windows and natural light! Gas logs fireplace and built-ins in the family room. First-floor bedroom with recently updated full bathroom. The second floor features the primary bedroom suite, two secondary bedrooms and a recently updated hall bathroom, the laundry room and a huge bonus room! Low HOA's and convenient to 485 and 85. Come and see!