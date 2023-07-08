Whether you're looking for an investment property or need to move in November, this home is for you!! CURRENT TENANTS IN PLACE UNTIL NOVEMBER. This beautiful home offers an open concept kitchen that spills into the living room area, generously sized bedrooms, and a loft on the upper level. Home can be viewed once an offer is accepted. Please do not disturb tenants.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $420,000
