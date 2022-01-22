4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $425,000

Gorgeous 1.5 story home with a well landscaped yard in Concord, NC coming soon! Come enjoy the view of the private tree lined backyard with a creek and feel a closeness to nature while having all the amenities of modern living. The main floor of this home features the primary bedroom with a private ensuite and two secondary bedrooms with access to a full hall bathroom. Upstairs there is a bedroom, full bathroom and loft. This home is located just off Hwy 49 near the popular and growing area of Harrisburg, NC.