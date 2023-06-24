This is the home you have been waiting for!!! This home features an open floorplan on the first floor, upstairs you will find a spacious primary bedroom with en-suite, 3 additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. The laundry room is also upstairs. The basement has a spacious open floorplan with its own private half bath. You will absolutely love the outdoor space. It has everything you could ever wish for: a stone fire pit, seating area, large deck overlooking the backyard, covered porch with its own jacuzzi, and fenced backyard! Pictures don't do this home justice! Schedule your showing today. Upgrades include- Epoxy floors in garage with painted drywall. Completely finished basement with it is own bathroom. Stone fire pit and seating area, Jacuzzi. All appliances, including fridge, washer, and dryer. covered porch. Security system already installed.