3D Tour Available: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NBFdk8XJHiY&mls=1 Beautiful 2 story home with 4 bed / 2.5 bath in the highly desirable community of the Mills at Rocky River. A convenient floor plan highlights the cozy living area welcomes you upon entering this bright and airy home. Nearby is a spacious family space perfect for entertaining and it opens up to a lovely kitchen that will surely give you joy when prepping meals to be savored in the well-lit dining area. Upstairs, the primary suite features an exclusive bath and a large walk-in closet. Additional 3 bedrooms with a shared bath are also available. You'll be excited to see the extended concrete patio outside, perfect for gatherings and family barbecuing events! The community offers club house, community pool, fitness center, playground, walking trails & more! Top rated schools in the community, within walking distance from the property. It's a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,000
