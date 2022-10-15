4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,000

**Welcome Home**!!! This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is back on the market just waiting for YOU! Your open layout is great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy great natural light bringing life to your comfortable living. There is a formal dining area great for those large family dinners as well as separate office! The upstairs Master Suite is large w/ a walk-in closet accommodating two wardrobes. Your loft is the icing on the cake for entertaining guests or a playroom for the kids! The subdivision has an impressive community ready for recreation and entertaining!