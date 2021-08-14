This beautiful like-new home sits in the gorgeous Falls Lake neighborhood of Concord. Inside the front door, you will find a welcoming foyer with built-in shoe bench with coat hooks and cubbies. There is a large den/office space with French doors to the left with large windows for natural light. Just down the hall you will find a spacious formal dining area, which leads you to your dream kitchen. Bright white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash (oh my) give that fresh clean look your friends and family will be jealous of for years to come! Beyond the kitchen is a huge living area with fireplace, which leads out to the covered back patio and back yard. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive full bathroom with linen closet. The main suite is very large with a doorway out to its own private balcony. The en-suite bathroom has a linen closet of its own, as well as a large shower and incredible walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,900
