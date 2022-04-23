 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $430,000

Rocking chair front porch welcomes you into this immaculate executive home. Coffer ceilings in the dining room with arched doorways flow into the spacious kitchen. The kitchen includes sparkling granite counter tops, large island, stone back splash, gas range, and even offers two pantries. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining from the kitchen to the huge great room which includes a cozy gas fireplace. Large primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling leads to a spacious bathroom that includes a walk-in shower, garden tub, and a massive walk-in closet. Three more spacious bedrooms upstairs, spacious laundry/utility room and hall bathroom make it perfect to accommodate several guests. The back covered terrace is great for cookouts and entertaining.

