Be ready to watch the most breathtaking sunset of your life right from your backyard! This home has everything you have been looking for. As you walk in, you will be enchanted by the open floor plan and the amazing back covered porch. You will be sure to feel the peace that is missing in the world as you sip your coffee overlooking the fascinating view from your backyard. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops and stunning LVP throughout the main area, and the neighborhood...that's one of a kind. The amenities make you feel as if you had just landed in a resort somewhere in Mexico and the top rated schools (2 are located inside the neighborhood) are sure to be one of the reasons you will want to move here. I could say a lot more about this gracious home and this superb neighborhood but instead, I'll invite you to schedule a showing and see it for yourself.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time
- Updated
CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, eith…
- Updated
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and de…
- Updated
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius said.
- Updated
Four people were injured in a fiery crash on Lower Rocky River involving a Cabarrus County School bus and Nissan passenger vehicle.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.