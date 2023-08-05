Welcome to the Grove Plan - where affordability meets elegance and comfort! This splendid house offers an expansive living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom, providing 1930 square feet of pure bliss. Your private retreat awaits in the form of a primary suite. The spacious bedroom offers comfort and tranquility, while the walk-in closet provides ample storage space for your belongings. The en-suite bathroom offers a sanctuary of relaxation, complete with all the amenities you desire. Three additional bedrooms offer versatility and space, ideal for family members, guests, or transforming into a home office or hobby room. As an added bonus, this home boasts a 2-car garage, ensuring your vehicles are secure from the elements and offering extra storage space for your belongings.