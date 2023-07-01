Price Improvement. Seller Assist $10K toward Closing Costs or rate. Good til 7/31 with full price offer 4 yrs old No HOA! Must see this "Diamond in the Rough". This like new beautifully maintained Ranch home is a rare find! Located in a small, quiet community on a dead-end street with like new homes and no HOA! This 4 BR 3 bath home with split and open floor plan. The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, a garden tub and separate shower. A 2nd BR w/WI closet & full bath. An additional full bath between 3rd & 4th bedrooms. This home features an eat-in kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar. It has stainless steel appliances and a built-in microwave. The kitchen is adjacent to the lovely and spacious dining area which flows into the living room. The living room features a fireplace with gas logs and a ceiling fan. Toward the rear of the home you can relax outdoors on the covered and screened in porch. This home also has a spacious 2-car garage. And did I mention NO HOA!!