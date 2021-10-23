You don't want to miss out on this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home in the sought after Parkview Estates neighborhood in Concord. The main level of this home features an open floor plan with a separate dining room, spacious family room that opens to the kitchen with a granite center island, gas cooktop and double ovens. The main level also features a master bedroom with private ensuite bathroom, two secondary bedrooms, hall bathroom and a laundry room. This home also features a finished basement with a large bonus/rec room, bedroom, bathroom and plenty of storage space. This home sits on .31 acres and includes an inviting covered porch and deck on the rear of the home. Community amenities include a pool with pool house, playground and dog park.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $435,000
