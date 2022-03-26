This well-maintained 1.5 story home w/primary bedroom on the main level is ready for you and the memories that you will make here. With tons of natural light, and open concept living on the main floor, this home is perfect for hosting friends and family. Kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, and a large island. Hardwoods in the main living areas. Primary bedroom w/shiplapped accent wall, large walk-in closet, and private ensuite. Office w/ french doors for those that work at home. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located on main floor as well. Upstairs, you will find a 4th bedroom and bathroom, perfect for guests or teenager's suite. Beautiful fenced in backyard, complete with Pergola. Elementary and middle school are located in the neighborhood. Community amenities include in-ground pool with slide and splash pad, clubhouse with fitness room, playground, and walking trail. Home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. This home will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $435,000
CONCORD – At only 45 years old, Marty Paxton walked away from his dream job Monday afternoon and into the rest of his life.
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
The trail is about 2.7 miles of natural surface.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
Spring is here and Daylight Savings Time has kicked in so we should have more time to get out in the parks and greenways. I thought it might b…
She started as a paramedic.
Cabarrus County Schools announced the following teachers have been selected as finalists for CCS Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023:
CONCORD – A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall and West Cabarrus’ Jaynissa Cauthen each won multiple events Monday during a track and field meet held …
Cabarrus County School Superintendent John Kopicki last week announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarr…
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products