4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $435,000

This well-maintained 1.5 story home w/primary bedroom on the main level is ready for you and the memories that you will make here. With tons of natural light, and open concept living on the main floor, this home is perfect for hosting friends and family. Kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, and a large island. Hardwoods in the main living areas. Primary bedroom w/shiplapped accent wall, large walk-in closet, and private ensuite. Office w/ french doors for those that work at home. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located on main floor as well. Upstairs, you will find a 4th bedroom and bathroom, perfect for guests or teenager's suite. Beautiful fenced in backyard, complete with Pergola. Elementary and middle school are located in the neighborhood. Community amenities include in-ground pool with slide and splash pad, clubhouse with fitness room, playground, and walking trail. Home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. This home will not last long!

