4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $449,000

Beautiful home in highly desirable GlenGrove! The "WOW" factor you have been looking for with the upgraded LVP on main floor, plantation shutters, EZ Breeze Room, paver outdoor patio, greenhouse and more! HUGE kitchen is great for entertaining with SS appliances, double ovens, granite countertops and opens up to dining area with fire place. Downstairs bedroom next to full bathroom can be your home office or guest bedroom. Upstairs primary suite is spacious w/spa bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition to primary suite, upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms, loft, and laundry. 3 Car garage with a ton of storage! Fully fenced in backyard. BRAND NEW upstairs HVAC and furnace. New roof in 2019. Neighborhood amenities w/outdoor pool and playground. Close to Concord Mills & Afton Ridge shopping, dining and entertainment!