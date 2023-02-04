Spacious like new construction home w/o the wait! Enter into your large open floor plan main floor complete w/living room, dinning room & family! Plenty of space to suite the specific needs of your family! Family room features gas fireplace w/feature wall & opens to the light, bright kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, SS appliance, island w/breakfast bar & space for an eat in table! Main floor has neural paint & luxury vinyl plank throughout. Upstairs you will find the spacious primary suite w/vaulted ceilings, en-suite & large walk in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms & 2 full baths! The upstairs loft is perfect for a media space or office. It could also be closed off for a 5th bedroom. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs w/the bedrooms & gives room for extra storage. Home has a fully fenced yard to allow you to customize as you wish & is on a low traffic cul-de sac. All of this located conveniently in Cabarrus county and the Afton Ridge shopping area!