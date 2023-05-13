Beautiful Charleston Style home with prelaminated wood floors, covered patio off master bedroom and main entrance. CPI key pad entrance with camera security. Large Great room and loft. Kitchen with granite countertops. Alot of counter space and drawers with and on island. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Large vinyl fenced in backyard. Pet proof back screen. Two gates with stone patio. Google Fiber and Spectrum in area. Just a few minutes away is Veterans Park, Cabarrus Country Club, Northeast Hospital and Afton Village. A true dream home! Dont miss it! Home Warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000
