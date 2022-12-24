 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Beautiful must see home in The Mills at Rocky River! Great curb appeal & open floor plan! Formal living room w/ oversized window & tons of natural light. Open kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, center island, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, & breakfast bar! Sunny dining area w/ modern chandelier perfect for hosting gatherings. Cozy great room features stone-accent gas log fireplace. Bathroom completes main level. Large owner's suite features walk-in closet & en-suite bathroom w/ dual vanity & tiled walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry room complete 2nd level. Back patio & large yard perfect for relaxing, grilling, & entertaining! Great Concord location close to schools, parks, shopping, & restaurants!

