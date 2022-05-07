4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $459,000

Move in Ready home in the desirable community of Mills at Rocky River. Main Level has a den/office space, great room, dining space and a LARGE kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversize island and beautiful sunroom. This home is filled with upgrades including on demand water heater, Upper level has 3 bedrooms and a spacious primary bedroom with on suite bath and large walk in closet. Fully fenced yard with extensive landscaping that will provide much privacy once grown in. Amenities include club house, community pool, fitness center, playground, walking trails & more! Top rated school in the community, within close proximity to the property. It's a must see!