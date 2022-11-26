4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $459,900

Brand new modern craftsman with farmhouse touch on exterior. Open plan in a wonderful neighborhood. Great outdoor living with large covered front porch & covered Deck on the back. Dream Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets, luxury Quartz counters, Stainless appliances to include refrigerator, large island, vinyl wood plank floor & Dining area. Four Bedrooms with two huge Baths. Baths have quartz counters & modern tile. Back yard is private with lots of trees at back of property. Oversize two car Garage. Huge walk in laundry room. Many extras & contemporary design elements like crown molding, wood shutters & rod iron porch rails. Great location within walking distance to Atrium Hospital, Carolina Mall & restaurants. Minutes to I-85 & Hwy 29. Off Copperfield Blvd in Concord. Just 8 minutes to Veteran's Park on Orpahage Rd or Les Myers Park on Lawndale. Sports Center 3 minutes with indoor & outdoor pools, tennis & state of art exercise.