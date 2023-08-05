Welcome to the Ridge Plan - your dream home awaits! This beautiful and spacious house spans 2,056 square feet and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bathroom, offering all the space your family needs to thrive For those with a car or two, the 2-car garage provides a secure and weather-protected parking space, ensuring your vehicles are well taken care of.One of the most significant aspects of the Ridge Plan is its affordability. You get all these features, space, and modern amenities without compromising your budget. The house is designed to be cost-effective, offering excellent value for your investment.