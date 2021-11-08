4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $459,999

OPTIONAL HOA!!!!You are going to absolutely adore this beautiful 2 story home located in the ever-expanding Concord, NC. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, as well as tile in bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms. This home is perfect for someone who loves to cook, the exquisite gas cooktop, double ovens, and fantastic outdoor kitchen is calling all food enthusiasts names! This home also boasts a beautiful sunroom that leads to your one-of-a-kind, welcoming patio, perfect for entertaining. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,615 square foot home is sophisticated and oozing with personality.