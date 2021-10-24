This gorgeous, move-in-ready home has been recently updated and features original hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, and fresh paint throughout. This home offers spacious rooms, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances; an open bar with a view of the great room with french doors that lead to a large deck. There is a bedroom with a private entrance, perfect for a guest room or office. As you step down to the basement, you will find yourself in a spacious living area with a full bath, walk-in closet, laundry room, kitchen, and french doors that open to the back patio. The exterior features mature landscaping with a patio area perfect for entertaining, an extra-large outbuilding, and a small shed. This home is located on a corner lot right outside of Concord Historic District with parking space for up to 10 vehicles. The seller has made many updates including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, and so much more. Home being sold As-Is. Come see it for yourself and make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $464,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
- Updated
CONCORD – The Spiders are back!
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 10:
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
- Updated
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
- Updated
Construction for the Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Rob Wallace Park is on hold. Cabarrus County and the Town of Midland are disputing payment for services from fiscal year 2017-2018. Find out how the two are related.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Third time is charm for Tigers, who oust Cardinals to take YVC tournament title
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – With match point on the line, one final moment of drama would conclude the conference tournament championship matchup between…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship
- Updated
HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, w…