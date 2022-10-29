 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $465,000

Welcome home to Roberta Ridge and this lovely four Bedroom two and a half bath home. The home has an upgraded Pantry with cabinets and storage, LVP floors throughout and an in ground salt water pool added to the fenced in back yard. Plenty of storage in this spacious home and it is situated on a corner lot. Granite countertops and stainless appliances and a newly added double oven range.

