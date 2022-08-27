 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $469,000

STUNNING and spectacular turnkey, move in ready home in the highly sought-after Park View Estates. Priced to sell fast. Just appraised for $480,000, appraisal attached to the MLS! 4 bed 3 bath with a corner lot! Beautiful newer home with so much natural light and open space! Around every turn you will amazing lighting and plumbing fixtures, craftsman trim package, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and stainless-steel appliances, solid surface flooring throughout the common areas on the main, great room, recessed lighting, Primary Suite with dual sinks, a garden tub and walk-in shower! This neighborhood features an inground pool, playground, and a dog park! Located just off 49 with easy access to the growing Harrisburg Town Center with new restaurants, a brand-new Publix, and the new Harrisburg Park SPLASH PAD, playground and amphitheater! Some of the nearby attractions include Phar Mill Park, Concord Mills and more.. Check the virtual tour and the floor plan attached to the MLS!

