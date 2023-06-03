This remarkable home its new owners. Offering a captivating blend of style, space, and comfort, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home presents an ideal opportunity for those seeking an exquisite living experience. Step inside, and you'll find a spacious foyer that leads you into the heart of the home. The open-concept layout seamlessly combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful property your own. Book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $470,000
