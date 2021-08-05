4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $475,000

BRIGHT NEW HOME just completed and ready for you to move right in!!! Front porch welcomes you to this open plan that is a highly desired. Many upgrades including chef's kitchen that has a large island, gas range with griddle and wall oven, walk in pantry and plenty of counter space perfect for entertaining with an adjoining family room with large fireplace and eating area leading the the large flat yard. Entry foyer welcomes to you to a flex space perfect for formal dining or office space. Office/study on main with French door. Master bathroom with master bath done right. 2 large closets and separate vanities flanked by a center cabinet. 3 additional bedrooms and large loft/bonus area and laundry room upstairs. Upgraded stairs spindles, vinyl plank on first and plenty of extra little details.