4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900

LIVE/WORK/PLAY in this Remodeled Full-Brick Southern Charmer w/ Huge Farmer’s Porch & Modern Farmhouse Vibe for ultimate living. Located in a small ALL-BRICK sub-division where homes sit on nearly 1/2-acre lots there is a serenity hard to find. Nestled just minutes from Historic Downtown Concord, Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rocky River Golf Club, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport & major highways for easy access including all Charlotte offers. New Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets & Energy-Star Appliances anchors the common areas. Extend your living space enjoying the large Farmer's Porch or Private Screen Porch for morning coffee, evening wine or relaxation. Ring Doorbell, Hi-tech Appliances & Smart T-stats. New Wood Floors, Carpet & Paint. Oversized Rooms, Closets Galore. Space for workshop in 700 sf garage. Explore the "She Shed/Potting Shed," Outdoor Firepit, and Large Brick Patio for Outdoor Dining & Viewing Gorgeous Evening Sunsets. Ask for Extensive List of Upgrades.