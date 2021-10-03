 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $479,900

LIVE/WORK/PLAY in this Remodeled Full-Brick Southern Charmer w/ Huge Farmer’s Porch & Modern Farmhouse Vibe for ultimate living. Located in a small ALL-BRICK sub-division where homes sit on nearly 1/2-acre lots there is a serenity hard to find. Nestled just minutes from Historic Downtown Concord, Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Rocky River Golf Club, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport & major highways for easy access including all Charlotte offers. New Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets & Energy-Star Appliances anchors the common areas. Extend your living space enjoying the large Farmer's Porch or Private Screen Porch for morning coffee, evening wine or relaxation. Ring Doorbell, Hi-tech Appliances & Smart T-stats. New Wood Floors, Carpet & Paint. Oversized Rooms, Closets Galore. Space for workshop in 700 sf garage. Explore the "She Shed/Potting Shed," Outdoor Firepit, and Large Brick Patio for Outdoor Dining & Viewing Gorgeous Evening Sunsets. Ask for Extensive List of Upgrades.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts