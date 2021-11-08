4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

What an exciting opportunity! Four bedroom with bonus room as an entertainment area (bar/wine cooler and speaker wiring in place) but could be converted into fifth bedroom, if needed. Three full baths in non-HOA neighborhood! Main bedroom has separate reading/sitting room, Juliet balcony, and ensuite with separate rain shower head and jacuzzi bathtub and two sided electric fireplace! Tankless/Instant hot water heater. Check out this home with so much potential.