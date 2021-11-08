4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $485,000

 Skip to main content
What an exciting opportunity! Four bedroom with bonus room as an entertainment area (bar/wine cooler and speaker wiring in place) but could be converted into fifth bedroom, if needed. Three full baths in non-HOA neighborhood! Main bedroom has separate reading/sitting room, Juliet balcony, and ensuite with separate rain shower head and jacuzzi bathtub and two sided electric fireplace! Tankless/Instant hot water heater. Check out this home with so much potential.

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

