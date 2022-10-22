 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $489,900

WOW! Prepare to LOVE this Move In Condition IMPRESSIVE Home w/ all the bells & whistles! Quality FIBER CEMENT EXTERIOR! Brimming with UPGRADED features & fun OUTDOOR SPACES. DESIGNER LIGHTING & Open Plan, w/ Wainscotting & crown molding. STUNNING KITCHEN: ISLAND, Granite, Castled Cabinets, & Arabesque Tile Backsplash. Stainless Steel APPLIANCES: GAS stove/ Microwave/ DW/ Refrigerator/ Washer & Dryer*. Great Rm w/ Gas Log FIREPLACE and attractive mantle. Home OFFICE w/ French doors. *9 ft ceilings & LVP flooring Main Level. A Formal Dining Rm. The Owners Suite features a Luxury Bath & closet & Private Balcony. Huge LOFT (TV, Exercise, playroom). Enjoy time in the backyard w/ WOODED VIEWS, a COVERED PATIO & STONE FIRE PIT w/ BUILT IN SEATING* *Irrigation System. CLEAN & REFRESHED NEW PAINT! *LOW HOA, Neighborhood w/ Dog Park, Sidewalks, Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. *SECURITY SYSTEM OPTIONAL. *Close & convenient: Stores, *TOP SCHOOLS*, Medical, Major roads. LOW CABARRUS TAXES

