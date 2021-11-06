4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $495,000

Looking for a Custom home on just over an acre lot with no HOA? Well thought out floorplan with all the finishes you are looking for today-Owner's suite on the main level with custom wood tray ceiling-Owner's spa bath with dual raised height vanity, walk in shower w/ dual shower heads and large walk in closet-Chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets and walk in pantry with custom shelving-Large island and tons of cabinet & counter space-Main floor laundry room-Drop zone station off garage-Main floor flex room for Dining, Office or play area-LVP flooring on main level-Wood tread stairs and carpet upstairs-Tile surrounds in baths & granite undermount sinks-Fiber cement exterior in "Hail Navy" with white trim-Huge family room-Covered and screened back porch- Private lot-Window/ Door with oversize casings-Too many upgrades to list-You will not find a new home with these custom finishes in this price point anywhere-Call anytime for your private showing or more information