4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $496,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $496,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $496,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and 1st floor primary suite plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.

