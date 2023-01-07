4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $497,900

Spectacular New construction home in the heart of Concord with top of the line features! This plan has a large unfinished basement that would be perfect for future renovation into your dream home theater, rec room, or game room! The open floor plan and gas log fireplace with granite surround compliment the living space, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your own space with the grand Primary Suite including a large walk in closet, garden tub, walk-in shower and double sink. This stunning home has everything you want and is close to everywhere you want to be. Make this home yours today!