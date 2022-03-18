4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $505,000

Stunning 2 story home in one of the most desirable locations in Cabarrus County. Originally a builders personal home so it has all of the amazing upgrades. The current owners are meticulous and it shows. Coffered ceilings in the formal dining room. Unique barrel ceilings in the breakfast area. Primary suite in on the main level along with another bedroom with private access to the half bath. Upper level bedrooms are good sized with a bonus room as well. 2 story greatroom with stone surround fireplace. Screen porch with additional patio for outdoor living. This is one of the larger lots in Morris Glen located on a cul-de-sac with a trail leading to the neighborhood pool and tennis courts.