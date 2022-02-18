The Winslow is one of our original floorplan designs and has been a staple plan for us throughout the years. The Winslow ranges in size from 3,614 3,643 sq.ft. and features 4 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 3.5 Bathrooms. A Private True Space Study greets you as you enter the Winslow. Continue through to the Oversized Open Dining Room Area which is a perfect spot for entertaining. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and the Largest Walk In Closet you have ever seen. Three additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Winslow floorplan further.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $510,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A burglary suspect died after being shot by a Concord police officer early Sunday at Modern Nissan, according to a news release from the Conco…
CONCORD — As a boy, Jonathan Marshall often pedaled his bike on the levee near Galveston Bay. He rode up and down the crushed oyster shell pat…
- Updated
Some smaller subdivisions are headed for Hickory Ride Road.
The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
HUNTERSVILLE – The turnaround has been something to behold.
Undaunted: Defending state champ? Division I commit? Doesn’t matter. Central's Jackson Baglio welcomes pressure
CONCORD — Jackson Baglio has spent previous years in high school as a member of the Central Cabarrus cross country team.
- Updated
The townhomes' rents are expected to be within 60% to 80% of the area median income.
- Updated
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.
- Updated
He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.