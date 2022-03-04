The Winslow is one of our original floorplan designs and has been a staple plan for us throughout the years. The Winslow ranges in size from 3,614 3,643 sq.ft. and features 4 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 3.5 Bathrooms. A Private True Space Study greets you as you enter the Winslow. Continue through to the Oversized Open Dining Room Area which is a perfect spot for entertaining. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and the Largest Walk In Closet you have ever seen. Three additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Winslow floorplan further.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $515,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus Vikings are headed to the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals after Jaiden Thompson’s career-best 37 points led…
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Vikings vanquish another playoff foe by at least 40 points to advance to quarterfinals
- Updated
CONCORD – If timing is everything, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team had nothing to worry about Saturday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Winning their way, the hard way, made the Eagles’ state championship more rewarding
- Updated
WINGATE – Of course it had to come down to overtime.
- Updated
Concord Police say the suspect headed toward the Parkway Station Apartments following the shooting.
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Saturday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
CONCORD – Results from Tuesday’s state playoff games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Downtown Concord made HGTV’s list of the 30 Most Charming Small-Town Downtowns in America. The popular home improvement and real estate TV net…
- Updated
ALBEMARLE — The contractor who was working on an $844,000 project to replace a bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek in Stanly County has bee…
Cars, traffic and road construction are always hot topics and we got a few updates and a comment or two this week.
- Updated
It's back.