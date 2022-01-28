4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $519,900

Nestled within lovely Overbrook Estate is this one owner, custom home-a graceful residence with special touches such as the antique fireplace surround & the added bonus of a sitting room/library adjoining the Primary Bedroom. Plantation shutters and custom drapes adorn most windows. New Roof, 2019. This gorgeous woodland setting among professionally maintained grounds is a rare find being slightly under an acre. The convenience of NE Concord amenities & proximity to interstate travel make the natural setting of Overbrook a rare find. An overall immaculate property!