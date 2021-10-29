Welcome home to your Somerset Farmhouse in Hunton Forest neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features an open floorplan with natural light throughout. The main level includes a study, formal dining room and family room with gas log fireplace. The family room is open to the large kitchen which features granite counters, SS appliances and a large island- perfect for entertaining! Relax on the back patio off of the breakfast area with your beverage of choice. The second level includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths as well as a loft area and laundry room. The primary bedroom is located on the second level and boasts a large walk in closet. Third level bonus room is perfect for a playroom or second home office. Minutes from I-85 and a short commute to uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. You do not want to miss this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Spiders are back!
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship
- Updated
HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, w…
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet anoth…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.