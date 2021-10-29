4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,000

Welcome home to your Somerset Farmhouse in Hunton Forest neighborhood! This 4 bedroom home features an open floorplan with natural light throughout. The main level includes a study, formal dining room and family room with gas log fireplace. The family room is open to the large kitchen which features granite counters, SS appliances and a large island- perfect for entertaining! Relax on the back patio off of the breakfast area with your beverage of choice. The second level includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths as well as a loft area and laundry room. The primary bedroom is located on the second level and boasts a large walk in closet. Third level bonus room is perfect for a playroom or second home office. Minutes from I-85 and a short commute to uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. You do not want to miss this beautiful home!