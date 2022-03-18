 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,900

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,900

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $520,900

The Winslow is one of our original floorplan designs and has been a staple plan for us throughout the years. The Winslow ranges in size from 3,614 3,643 sq.ft. and features 4 - 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 3.5 Bathrooms. A Private True Space Study greets you as you enter the Winslow. Continue through to the Oversized Open Dining Room Area which is a perfect spot for entertaining. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen with Kitchen Island. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and the Largest Walk In Closet you have ever seen. Three additional Bedrooms are the perfect size for kids and each feature large individual closets. A large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Winslow floorplan further.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte
Local News

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte

  • Updated

Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...

Continuing Concord caring
Local News

Continuing Concord caring

  • Updated

Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a gr…

State and Regional News

Next up for Chapel Hill's University Place mall? Maybe a not so 'boring' Chick-fil-A

  • Updated

Mar. 11—A Chapel Hill advisory board asked Chick-fil-A to tear up its plans Thursday and design a more interesting restaurant focused on pedestrians and facing University Place mall. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant, next to Fordham Boulevard, would replace the old K&W Cafeteria, which closed in 2020. The site backs up to Binkley Baptist Church at Fordham Boulevard and Willow Drive. "It's ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts