Meticulously maintained ranch home w/stunning features throughout. Open floorplan, bright great room w/coffered ceiling & gas fireplace. Beautifully designed kitchen w/huge island, breakfast bar, gas range, granite counters, tile backsplash, modern hardware, USB ports, undermount lighting, roll-out drawers in lower cabinets & walk-in pantry w/wood shelves. Formal dining w/coffered ceilings & open to great room. Large primary bedroom suite w/tray ceilings & gorgeous bath w/custom designed sliding doors (mirrored on the back when closed), raised height dual vanity, tiled shower, soaking tub & large closet w/built in dresser. Spacious secondary bedrooms, jack-n-jill bath w/ dual vanity. Bedroom w/French doors currently used as office. Mud/utility room at garage door entrance w/ built-in drop zone. Inside/outside speaker system. Oversized, finished 2-car attached garage & leaf-guard gutter system. Front porch & private rear patio overlooking treed area. Located on a cul-de-sac street.