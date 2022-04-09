Welcome Home! This Ryan Homes built home checks all the boxes! Formal living and dining with an additional office/flex space downstairs. The huge kitchens opens into a large morning room, and right outside is the oversized back deck. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in addition to a large loft. The community center, that has a pool and a wonderful playground, is only a short distance from the home. Enjoy the sunrise from your front porch in the mornings while you sip your coffee. Chair lift can be removed from the home but the sellers are willing to leave it if new owners can use it.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $524,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: While reaching Final Four, Cabarrus native Black showing he’s one of nation’s best
CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother…
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...
All events are free to the public.
This report was made possible through a grant from The Pulitzer Center to the North Carolina News Collaborative, a coalition of 23 news organi…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Returning to Duke for junior season ends with Cox Mill’s Moore Jr. achieving Final Four dreams
CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.