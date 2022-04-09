 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $524,000

Welcome Home! This Ryan Homes built home checks all the boxes! Formal living and dining with an additional office/flex space downstairs. The huge kitchens opens into a large morning room, and right outside is the oversized back deck. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in addition to a large loft. The community center, that has a pool and a wonderful playground, is only a short distance from the home. Enjoy the sunrise from your front porch in the mornings while you sip your coffee. Chair lift can be removed from the home but the sellers are willing to leave it if new owners can use it.

