4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

*We have received multiple offers and the seller has set a deadline for all offers to be submitted by 12pm on 2/17/2022. Beautiful wooded, cul-de-sac property in Concord's Wood Creek neighborhood. Two story home with large basement garage and exercise room. Primary bedroom up or down. 400sf in ground pool with new liner in 2019 and fenced in with deck. Hardwood, carpet and crown molding throughout. Multi zone HVAC, new roof in 2019, laundry conveniently located in kitchen closet. Large kitchen with sunroom off the back. Two fireplaces and walk in attic storage. Welcome home!