 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Wonderful opportunity to own in the highly sought after Moss Creek subdivision. This home has many upgrades including open 2 story foyer, gas fireplace in the great room, movie theater/bonus room, two inch blinds, central vacuum and wood laminate floors throughout the first floor. There are also two offices for the stay at home worker and a morning room off of kitchen. The oversized kitchen offers 42" cabinets, SS appliances, double ovens, gas cook top, vented range hood, touchless faucet, granite countertops, large island and walk in pantry with custom shelving. There is also a screened-in porch off the back of the house with tile floors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom is very large and offers a trey ceiling, 2 walk in closets and a deluxe master bathroom with dual sinks, jetted garden tub and separate shower. The garage has built-in shelving and the front yard has irrigation. Awesome amenity center as well. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts