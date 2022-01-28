4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

Spacious 4 bedroom home on over 2.5 acres in Concord, with no HOA. A large sunroom leads out to a back deck, where you can enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather from your very own private pool! This home has recently updated bathrooms and large spacious bedrooms. The detached 2 car garage has an upstairs loft that is partially completed, giving plenty of extra storage. The attached garage is fully insulated and is being used as a game room. The pool table will convey with an acceptable offer. You don't want to miss this one, schedule an appointment today!