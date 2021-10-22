4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

A stunner in the Mills at Rocky River! This well-appointed home features an open chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall oven, and an island. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout the main level w/ open layout and plenty of flex space. Grand primary suite with tile-surround shower, tub, and dual vanities. A large loft space, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry room are all conveniently located upstairs. Excellent neighborhood with great amenities with convenient access to schools.