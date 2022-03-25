4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $525,000

This home is the one if you've been looking for the best of both worlds. This lovely nearly 3K square foot 1.5 story home sits on 3.5 quiet acres within city limits. This all brick home has a desirable split floorplan with 4-BR and 3-BA, an open floorplan with granite topped kitchen island open to the family room for entertaining. This amazing home has a welcoming front porch and a huge deck on the back. The owner's suite sits opposite the other bedrooms with a large primary ensuite with dual walk-in closets and sinks, a linen and water closet. The spacious laundry room is large enough to hold a second refrigerator or deep freezer and can be used for additional storage on top of the fact this home has a tremendous amount of storage. There is also a storage building/shop and lots of sitting areas outside. This wonderful property is close to Downtown Concord and near restaurants and shopping at Harrisburg Town Center. Whatever you do, don't wait to see this beauty! It won't last!