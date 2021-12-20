**MULTIPLE OFFERS REC'D. BRING BEST OFFERS BY MIDNIGHT SUNDAY, THE 19TH.** Main flr. study. Loft and large open bonus room. Kitchen with large island opens to family room. Split stairwell with wrought iron rails adds to this well designed plan. Attractive exterior with stone accents and front porch. This home boasts beautiful finishes inc. extensive hardwoods downstairs, tile in primary bathroom, shower w/seat, granite, all SS appliances including newer GE profile dishwasher, double ovens, white subway tile kitchen backsplash, DR crown moulding chair rail, surround sound, security system, 2 separate garages totaling 3 spaces. Ceiling fans all bedrooms and all living areas. Solar panels w/Ecobee thermostats, whole house Gigabit high speed ethernet, reverse osmosis water filtration, cov'd front porch, black fenced yd. Temp. controlled cabinetry bonus rm. Garage hanging storage. Remaining structural warranty conveys. Sellers are offering $11,000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
- Updated
The family of Terri Bobbitt will likely never get justice — no trial and no one punished.
The business boom in Cabarrus County continues with a new Kroger Fulfillment Center coming to Highway 49 in Concord and other projects in the …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
- Updated
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)
- Updated
The city of Concord has a new survey up for the new master plan for Academy Academy-Gibson Village Park which will guide forthcoming park renovations and enhancement.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – As a sophomore and junior, C.J. Wilson played some brilliant games on his home court at A.L. Brown’s Bullock Gym, enough that he …
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tigers keep on trucking, topping Albemarle to remain perfect in the YVC
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys basketball team used a balanced effort to dispatch Albemarle, 68-61, in a Yadkin Valley 1A/2A matchup…
- Updated
Jeanne Dixon was sworn in at the Kannapolis City Council meeting Monday night, making her the first female African-American to join the board.