 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $535,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS REC'D. BRING BEST OFFERS BY MIDNIGHT SUNDAY, THE 19TH.** Main flr. study. Loft and large open bonus room. Kitchen with large island opens to family room. Split stairwell with wrought iron rails adds to this well designed plan. Attractive exterior with stone accents and front porch. This home boasts beautiful finishes inc. extensive hardwoods downstairs, tile in primary bathroom, shower w/seat, granite, all SS appliances including newer GE profile dishwasher, double ovens, white subway tile kitchen backsplash, DR crown moulding chair rail, surround sound, security system, 2 separate garages totaling 3 spaces. Ceiling fans all bedrooms and all living areas. Solar panels w/Ecobee thermostats, whole house Gigabit high speed ethernet, reverse osmosis water filtration, cov'd front porch, black fenced yd. Temp. controlled cabinetry bonus rm. Garage hanging storage. Remaining structural warranty conveys. Sellers are offering $11,000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts