4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $536,000

Open concept Ranch in Wellington chase! Features a gourmet kitchen w/large island and tons of cabinet space, tray ceiling in the master suite with a spa inspired master bath and huge walk in closet, 5 inch hardwoods in main living areas, beautiful finishes throughout and a tankless hot water heater! 2nd floor offers a large loft w/additional bed/bath. Impressive outdoor living area w/ a full stone fireplace on your screened back porch!