4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $536,000

The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
Week 9 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life
CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan…
CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Concord Spiders extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, taking down rival No…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to …
CONCORD – At first, it looked as if it was going to be a shootout, two Greater Metro 4 Conference foes going head-to-head as West Cabarrus and…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With Lee nearing state record, Bulldogs establish new team marks in shellacking of Cardinals
CONCORD – Jay M. Robinson out-scored its first two conference opponents 87-7.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 10:
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…