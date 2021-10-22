 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $536,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $536,000

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $536,000

Open concept Ranch in Wellington chase! Features a gourmet kitchen w/large island and tons of cabinet space, tray ceiling in the master suite with a spa inspired master bath and huge walk in closet, 5 inch hardwoods in main living areas, beautiful finishes throughout and a tankless hot water heater! 2nd floor offers a large loft w/additional bed/bath. Impressive outdoor living area w/ a full stone fireplace on your screened back porch!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts