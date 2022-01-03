4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $539,000

Absolutely stunning modern new build. This home offers exquisite handcrafted details throughout. From the shiplap wall at the entrance and Fireplace to the accent walls The spacious kitchen and oversized island will compete for attention with the living room and its cozy fireplace. You will be greeted by a gracious entry hall, flanked by an elegant home office. The kitchen features quartz countertops and a stainless steel appliances package. Upstairs the master bedroom with trey ceilings and gorgeous view of the yard, and features a large spa inspired bathroom. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a large third bedroom with its own spa like bathroom, call it a "Second Master". Hardwood floors, tankless water heater, bluetooth in the master bath, fan pre-wired in most rooms, motion light sensors. Minutes from Concord Mills and Afton Ridge Shopping center. No HOA Seller has accepted an offer, will change the status on the MLS once the DD check is received.