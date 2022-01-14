!!! BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS ALL BRICK RANCH WITH LARGE BONUS/4TH BDRM AND 3RD FULL BATH + WALK-IN ATTIC CURRENTLY USED FOR STORAGE SITUATED ON 1.14 ACRES !!! COVERED FRONT & BACK PORCHES / FENCED BACKYARD / HUGE 30’ KITCHEN-BREAKFAST HAS CUSTOM 42” CABINETRY, TILE FLOORS, PANTRY + SEPARATE DINING ROOM / GREAT RM HAS GAS FP, WOOD FLOORS & VOLUME CEILINGS / OFFICE WITH DOOR TO COVERED PORCH / Bdrms #2 & #3 are 12x13, door door closets / BIG LAUNDRY RM has Tile floors, wall cabinets, built-in iron-board & folding table /Split bedroom design / 1/2 bath powder room for company / 17x13 Master bedroom has crown moldings, Big bath, soaking tub & separate Tile Shower, 8’ Walk-in Closet / BIG 3-CAR GARAGE finished, painted with overhead lights, laundry sink & wash area for pets, etc, service door to outside, garage door openers & keypad PLUS LARGE Wide Concrete Driveway / 9’ & 11’ Smooth Ceilings / Lots of windows / Two HVAC Units for great balance & efficiency / Central Cabarrus is a STEM School.
4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $539,900
